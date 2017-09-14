Phillies Radio Analyst Cutting Back Broadcast Schedule

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Phillies fans will hear less of Larry Andersen next season. The popular radio analyst is cutting back his broadcast schedule.

Andersen says it was this time last year when he approached the Phillies about reducing his on-air time. He’s still renegotiating his contract and the details aren’t finalized.

He says he’ll do home games on the radio, but not many road games.

“As much as I love what I’m doing, I want to enjoy some years having some days off in the summer to do things I haven’t been able to do in 48 years,” Andersen said.

Such as visiting his beach house in Oregon, spending time with his family, and working on a honey-do list.

Andersen says he never considered retiring altogether, and he says he believes his friend and broadcast partner for the last eleven seasons Scott Franzke understands his decision.