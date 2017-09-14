Notable Musicians Attend Memorial Service For Troy Gentry

Filed Under: Troy Gentry

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Music’s biggest stars attended a memorial service for Troy Gentry.

The country music star was killed in a helicopter crash in Medford, New Jersey last week. He was just 50 years old.

Mechanical Problems Reported Before Crash That Killed Montgomery Gentry Singer

Trace Adkins was among those paying tribute at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

Troy Gentry was one-half of the duo Montgomery Gentry.

A preliminary NTSB report says engine problems caused the helicopter crash at Flying W Airport.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best Football Bars In Philly
Hurricane Irma
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch