Notable Musicians Attend Memorial Service For Troy Gentry

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Music’s biggest stars attended a memorial service for Troy Gentry.
The country music star was killed in a helicopter crash in Medford, New Jersey last week. He was just 50 years old.
Mechanical Problems Reported Before Crash That Killed Montgomery Gentry Singer
Trace Adkins was among those paying tribute at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.
Troy Gentry was one-half of the duo Montgomery Gentry.
A preliminary NTSB report says engine problems caused the helicopter crash at Flying W Airport.