Mastery Charter Students Raise Money For Student Fighting Cancer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Students and staff at Mastery Charter’s Pickett Campus have raised some money to help an 11th grader who is battling cancer.

Nasir Blakely is fighting cancer which has metastasized to his brain. His classmates want him to know he isn’t going into battle alone.

“They’re writing stuff, like motivation, to keep on fighting. It feels good. I never knew, never knew how many friends I had,” Blakely said.

Students and staff paid $1 to dress down for the day, out of uniform, and all the money is going to Blakely and his family.

His mother Lakisha is touched by the support and the love the school has shown her son.

“It’s wonderful. We have a great support system and I love the school for helping me through everything we’re going through since day one,” she said.

She says Nasir has 13 more radiation treatments and then doctors will come up with a new treatment plan.