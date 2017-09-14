Embiid: ‘Can’t Wait To Shut These Bums Up’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid has a lot to prove this season and he can’t wait.
Embiid, 23, posted this message on his social media accounts on Wednesday night.
Embiid has played just 31 games in his first three NBA season after having back-to-back foot surgeries to start his career. Last year, the 7’2″ three-point shooting specimen averaged 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 25.4 minutes per game.
Now, entering year four, Embiid is eligible to receive a contract extension before October 16th and is reportedly seeking a max deal.
The Sixers have improved dramatically. They drafted Markelle Fultz after moving up to the No. 1 spot in the draft, signed J.J. Redick and Amir Johnson in free-agency, and get last year’s No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons back from injury. They’re over/under win total is set at 40.5 and many expect them to at least contend for a playoff spot in the weak eastern conference this season.
The Sixers open the preseason on October 4th at home against the Memphis Grizzlies.