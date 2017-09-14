Taste With Tori: Forno Antico

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–With the kiddos back to school, class is always in session at Forno Antico in Collegeville because this Italian restaurant is inside of an old Catholic grade-school!

Owner Ciro Nuzzolese says this building brought him back to Napoli!

“I feel in love with this building,” he tells our Vittoria Woodill.

And here the food, and of course the Neapolitan pizza, are getting high marks most likely because Ciro only uses imported ingredients from Italy and has been around the fires of pizza ovens since he was nine.

“My grandfather used to own a pizza shop in Naples and it used to be called Antiqia so I put Forno Antiquo that means antique oven!” said Ciro.