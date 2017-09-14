Feds Seek Delay Of Child Sex Abuse Trial Of Former Airman

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are seeking to postpone the trial of a former Dover Air Force Base airman charged with sexually abusing a teenage runaway.
A trial for 21-year-old Akeem Beazer of Pompano Beach, Florida, is scheduled for next month.
Woman Admits To Stealing $200,000 From 92-Year-Old Neighbor
But in court papers Thursday, prosecutors said searches of various Facebook accounts and cellphones have uncovered materials that give rise to additional charges against Beazer. To pursue those charges, prosecutors are asking that Beazer’s trial be delayed until December or January.
Prosecutors say Beazer’s lawyer does not oppose the delay. They also note that paternity testing of the victim’s baby is still pending.
91-Year-Old Woman Struck By UPS Truck In Center City
Beazer and another airman, 25-year-old Dalian Washington of Philadelphia, are charged with sex abuse of a minor. Washington also is charged with sex trafficking of a child.