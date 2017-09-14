Eagles Brace For Noise At Arrowhead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles fans may want to turn down their surround sound on Sunday.

The Eagles will take on the Chiefs as the two teams battle at Arrowhead Stadium. Arrowhead has the reputation of being one of the loudest home field advantages in the NFL.

Many of the Eagles will be experiencing Arrowhead for the first time, and players, such as Wide Receiver Torrey Smith, are getting ready to face the noise that awaits them in the Midwest.

“It’s a big challenge on the road,” said Smith. “It’s a tough place to play. It’s a road game in a tough environment against a team that played very well last weekend on the road themselves. It’s going to be tough. We’re going to have to get our communication together.”

Communication may be the key for the offense in noisy Arrowhead. The Eagles will likely have to go with a host of silent counts to combat the noise from the Kansas City faithful.

The biggest challenge may come on the offensive line, and Tackle Lane Johnson says playing in Seattle may have helped the returning Eagles prepare for Arrowhead.

“I’ve never played there,” Johnson said. “They say it’s the loudest stadium along with Seattle. We’ve really got to be on our P’s and Q’s as far as communication and the silent cadence. If we can get the ball moving early and get a few touchdowns and take the crowd out, it will really be beneficial for us.”

The Eagles’ Defense will have less trouble with the crowd with most of the noise directed at the Eagles’ Offense. The bigger focus for the defense will be on the multitude of weapons on the Kansas City Offense.

Cornerback Jalen Mills is also looking to adjust, with fellow corner Ronald Darby sidelined with an ankle injury.

“I think it’s been going pretty smooth,” said Mills. “Everybody has been communicating good and that’s the first thing. Communication is the key in the secondary. The guys have just been flying around and making plays.”

The offense will look to make plays against the Kansas City Defense, but fighting the crowd may be nearly as big an obstacle.

“It just comes down to execution,” Johnson said. “We’ve got the guys in the room who can do it. This place where we’re going is so loud. If we can get the running game going and get the crowd out of the game, it would be really good for us.”