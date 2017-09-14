Protesters Arrested At City Hall For Demonstrating Against Police-Involved Shootings During City Council Session

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several protesters were arrested at Philadelphia’s City Hall as the City Council was back in session on Thursday.
Several Black Is Back demonstrators disrupted the session shortly before noon, protesting police-involved shootings.
Organizers say they want the council to pass a bill that allows the black community to control policing in their neighborhood.
CBS3 was the only television station at City Hall when the protest broke out.
The protest boiled over when City Council tried to move it along.
One protester said she was going to bring about a revolution.
Five protesters were arrested and taken to the sheriff’s department for processing.
They will face disorderly conduct charges.
Earlier in the day, the coalition held a rally near the Frank Rizzo statue in Center City.