10 Dogs Rescued From Areas Affected By Harvey, Irma Up For Adoption At Camden County Animal Shelter

BLACKWELL, N.J. (CBS) — The Camden County Animal Shelter has welcomed 10 shelter dogs rescued from areas affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

As destruction and despair left behind by in Texas and Florida sank hearts, the world also saw the rivers people would float across to save their pets.

“There is an emotional impact in connection with our pets. We don’t leave without them. We’re seeing images of people carrying their pets on their shoulders and life rafts and carts,” said Vicki Rowland, executive director of the Camden County Animal Shelter.

Already overcrowded shelters in Florida and Texas had sent pets to other areas early on, anticipating the need for more space once the storms hit.

In total, at the Camden County Animal Shelter’s Adoption Center on County House Road in Blackwell, 60 dogs and 85 cats need a new home.

Volunteers here hope during a time in which so many have lost so much, these animals can gain a loving family again.

“Come down, adopt, foster. You can see these are just loving dogs. They didn’t ask for the hurricane. They’re just looking for a home,” said Freeholder Jonathan Young.

For more information, visit http://www.ccasnj.org/ or call (856) 401-1300 ext. 102.

