Video Captures Thief Steal Elderly Woman’s Purse In California

BURBANK, Calif. (CBS)—Police in California are searching for a woman caught on video snatching an elderly woman’s purse.
It happened earlier this week while the woman was grocery shopping.
In the video you can see the 82-year-old searching for items from her electric scooter. When the victim stands up, video shows the suspect dive in and grab the purse.
Video Captures Man Dumping Dog On Texas Road
Police say the suspect stole the victim’s credit cards, identification, and money before dumping the purse.
The suspect allegedly used the credit cards to make two large purchases at Target and Lowe’s.
Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division at (818) 238-3210.