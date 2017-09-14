Man Sentenced After Authorities Find Thousands Of Heroin Bags With ‘Donald Trump’ Stamped On Them

SEAFORD, Del. (CBS) — A Delaware man has been sentenced to over five years in federal prison after being caught with thousands of heroin bags with “Donald Trump” stamped on them.
Bob Bennett, of Seaford, Delaware, was sentenced Thursday to 66 months behind bars for possessing a gun and distributing heroin.
Trump Repeats Equivocal Charlottesville Rhetoric After Meeting With Senator
Last November, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Seaford Police Department conducted a search warrant on Bennett’s car and home.
Authorities found 3,250 individual bags of heroin stamped “Donald Trump.” They also found a loaded, .40-caliber firearm, as well as over $2,400 in cash.
“The Court’s sentence reflects the severity of Mr. Bennett’s actions and the risks those actions presented to the Seaford community,” said Acting United States Attorney David C. Weiss. “Bennett was responsible for introducing a large amount of heroin into the community. Worse, he used guns to further that activity—even providing weapons to the dealers selling his heroin.”
Chaos Erupts At Philadelphia City Council Meeting As Protesters Arrested
Bennett was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.