Man Plans To Swim Across Pacific To Raise Awareness About Ocean Pollution

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) — A man is planning to swim from Tokyo to San Francisco.
Ben Lecomte says he’s swimming across the Pacific to bring attention to ocean pollution.
A non-profit group is teaming up with him to collect data and samples.
“I know it’s a crazy feat, but sometimes that’s what we have to do to get the attention in order to get something moving,” said Lecomte.
Lecomte plans to swim eight hours a day, making the journey about six months long.
The swim begins in spring.
