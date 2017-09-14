Man Plans To Swim Across Pacific To Raise Awareness About Ocean Pollution

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) — A man is planning to swim from Tokyo to San Francisco.

Ben Lecomte says he’s swimming across the Pacific to bring attention to ocean pollution.

A non-profit group is teaming up with him to collect data and samples.

“I know it’s a crazy feat, but sometimes that’s what we have to do to get the attention in order to get something moving,” said Lecomte.

Lecomte plans to swim eight hours a day, making the journey about six months long.

The swim begins in spring.

