Philly DA Hopeful Krasner Wants Addict Injection Clinics

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Larry Krasner, the Democrat running for district attorney in Philadelphia, says he’d like to see supervised injection clinics where addicts can safely inject themselves with drugs.
Krasner says addicts too often leave behind used syringes where they put children and others at risk. Krasner says the clinics would distribute clean syringes to addicts.
The clinics would be legally-sanctions where medical professionals would supervise the drug use and also connect addicts with rehab and other medical resources.
Krasner’s Republican opponent says such a clinic could be a good idea for a pilot program with community input. She also sees it as a public health issue.
More than 900 people died in Philadelphia from heroin or opioid overdoses last year, more than three times the number of homicides.
