Wednesday’s Child: Marry

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Meet Marry. She’s a 15-year-old who loves sports and dance.

“I used to take African dance. I like to roller skate — with the four wheels, because I fall some times, so with the four wheels, I don’t fall as easily. I used to play football with my brothers.”

She wants to be a police officer when she grows up, drawing inspiration from her favorite TV show and someone very close to her.

“I’m a big fan of Law and Order: SVU. So, Mariska Hargitay — she inspired me. Because she lost someone close to her and I lost someone close to me too. And even though her mom’s not here — even though my grandfather’s not here, I’m doing what my grandfather always wanted me to do.”

She knows she has a lot of hard work ahead of her.

Her social worker Kenricka Ellis says Marry needs a supportive forever family.

“Any family that’s willing to show Marry consistent love.”

Gloria Hochman from the National Adoption Center says Marry would benefit from the love of a family.

“Marry didn’t grow up with the advantage of having a family and she needs the love and the experience of having parents who love her and care for her.”