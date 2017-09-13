NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Wednesday’s Child: Marry

By Timothy McLaughlin

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Meet Marry. She’s a 15-year-old who loves sports and dance.

“I used to take African dance. I like to roller skate — with the four wheels, because I fall some times, so with the four wheels, I don’t fall as easily. I used to play football with my brothers.”

She wants to be a police officer when she grows up, drawing inspiration from her favorite TV show and someone very close to her.

“I’m a big fan of Law and Order: SVU. So, Mariska Hargitay — she inspired me. Because she lost someone close to her and I lost someone close to me too. And even though her mom’s not here — even though my grandfather’s not here, I’m doing what my grandfather always wanted me to do.”

She knows she has a lot of hard work ahead of her.

Her social worker Kenricka Ellis says Marry needs a supportive forever family.

“Any family that’s willing to show Marry consistent love.”

Gloria Hochman from the National Adoption Center says Marry would benefit from the love of a family.

“Marry didn’t grow up with the advantage of having a family and she needs the love and the experience of having parents who love her and care for her.”

 

More from Timothy McLaughlin
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Irma
Best Football Bars In Philly
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch