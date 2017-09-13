Finalist For Toy Hall Of Fame Include My Little Pony, Magic 8-Ball

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The latest nominees for the Toy Hall of Fame are out.
The contenders for the Class of 2017 were announced Tuesday.
This year’s 12 finalists include the Magic 8-ball, Matchbox cars, My Little Pony, along with simpler favorites like the paper airplane and sand.
Also up for the honor are the board games Risk and Clue, the Magic 8 ball, the PEZ candy dispenser, Transformers, the card game Uno and Wiffle Ball.
Winners will be announced in November at the Strong Toy Museum in Rochester, New York.
To vote, click here.