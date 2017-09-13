Finalist For Toy Hall Of Fame Include My Little Pony, Magic 8-Ball

Filed Under: Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The latest nominees for the Toy Hall of Fame are out.

The contenders for the Class of 2017 were announced Tuesday.

Afro Pick Sculpture Installed Near Controversial Philly Statue 

This year’s 12 finalists include the Magic 8-ball, Matchbox cars, My Little Pony, along with simpler favorites like the paper airplane and sand.

Also up for the honor are the board games Risk and Clue, the Magic 8 ball, the PEZ candy dispenser, Transformers, the card game Uno and Wiffle Ball.

Dramatic Cell Phone Video Captures House Fire In Mayfair 

Winners will be announced in November at the Strong Toy Museum in Rochester, New York.

To vote, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Irma
Best Football Bars In Philly
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch