Target Recalls Nearly 180,000 Dressers Because They Can Tip Over

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Target is recalling nearly 180,000 dressers because they can tip over and injure children.
The Room Essential dressers have four drawers.
They come in three colors – black, expresso and maple – and were sold between January 2013 and April 2016.
Target has received 12 reports of the dressers falling over or collapsing.
No injuries have been reported.
Those who have these dressers can return them for a full refund.