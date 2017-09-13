NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Target Recalls Nearly 180,000 Dressers Because They Can Tip Over

Filed Under: Room Essential dressers, Target

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Target is recalling nearly 180,000 dressers because they can tip over and injure children.

The Room Essential dressers have four drawers.

Delaware County Police Dog’s Nose Knows Hidden Child Porn

They come in three colors – black, expresso and maple – and were sold between January 2013 and April 2016.

target recall Target Recalls Nearly 180,000 Dressers Because They Can Tip Over

(credit: CBS3)

Target has received 12 reports of the dressers falling over or collapsing.

No injuries have been reported.

Police: Man Hospitalized Following Roxborough Home Invasion

Those who have these dressers can return them for a full refund.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best Football Bars In Philly
Hurricane Irma
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch