Suspects Nabbed For Attempting To Steal Light Pole In Jacksonville: Police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS)—Two men have been arrested in Florida after authorities say they were caught stealing a light pole.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shared a photo on Twitter of a pole on top of the SUV in question and two suspects handcuffed nearby.
“These two were caught stealing a JEA pole just this morning! Citizens watching out and officers cleaning up = partnership!” authorities said in a tweet.
According to Action News Jax, an officer heard over the radio that two men without shirts were loading a light pole on top of an SUV.
Soon after, police tracked down the vehicle.
One suspect allegedly told officers that they removed the pole because it was laying on the ground close to lanes of traffic.
Action News Jax reports that officers did a pawn database search and learned that one of the suspects had 72 scrap metal-related transactions since January.
The pole was valued at $2,500.