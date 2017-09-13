Phillies Battle Marlins Again At CBP Tonight

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies continue their series with the Miami Marlins tonight at Citizens Bank Park.

Last night the Phillies opened this series with a 9-8 win in 15 innings. The Phillies rallied from a 7-2 deficit after six inning and an 8-7 deficit in the tenth to win the game. The winning run in the 15th scored on a walk-off RBI double off the bat of Nick Williams.

Rhys Hoskins homered twice last night, including a tremendous solo shot that tied the game at 8-8 with two outs in the bottom of the tenth. Hoskins now has 16 home runs in his first 32 games in the big leagues.

#Phillies lineup vs. MIA RHP Straily – Herrera 8, Galvis 6, Hoskins 3, Williams 9, Altherr 7, Franco 5, Rupp 2, Crawford 4, Nola 1 — Matt Leon (@MattLeonKYW) September 13, 2017

Aaron Nola will be on the mound tonight for the Phillies. The right-hander is 10-10 with a 3.71 ERA. Nola has not been good at all against the Marlins this season. In three starts against Miami, he is 0-3 with a 10.67 ERA.

Miami will counter with right-hander Dan Straily. He is 9-8 with an ERA of 3.95.

If the Phillies win tonight, they will clinch the season series with the Marlins. Phils are 9-8 so far against Miami.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Stephen Gross of the Allentown Morning Call about last night’s wild win, the continued dominance of Hoskins and what to look for out of Nola.