SEPTA Trenton Line Operating With Delays After Person Struck, Killed By Train

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a SEPTA train in Northeast Philadelphia, Wednesday morning.

It happened near Bridge Street and Aramingo Avenue, around 8 a.m.

Police say a 42-year-old man was struck on the southbound side of the Bridesburg train station.

SEPTA says the person was hit by train #9724, which was heading to Center City.

SEPTA’s Trenton Line is operating with delays of up 60 minutes while police investigate.

No further details have been released.

 

