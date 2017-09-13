SEPTA Trenton Line Operating With Delays After Person Struck, Killed By Train

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a SEPTA train in Northeast Philadelphia, Wednesday morning.
It happened near Bridge Street and Aramingo Avenue, around 8 a.m.
Police say a 42-year-old man was struck on the southbound side of the Bridesburg train station.
SEPTA says the person was hit by train #9724, which was heading to Center City.
SEPTA’s Trenton Line is operating with delays of up 60 minutes while police investigate.
Trenton: Service is operating with delays of up to 60 minutes due to a fatality.
— SEPTA (@SEPTA) September 13, 2017
No further details have been released.