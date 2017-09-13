Penn Opens Season Saturday Against Ohio Dominican

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The season will finally get underway for the University of Pennsylvania Quakers on Saturday when they welcome Division II Ohio Dominican to Franklin Field.

With other teams two or even three games into their seasons, the Ivy League always starts later than everyone else, so Penn head coach Ray Priore says they are very happy to finally be into game week mode.

“We all are,” he tells KYW Newsradio. “I think the kids are tired of beating up on each other. Looking to focus on game week preparation and welcome the new team coming to town.”

A big question for the Quakers coming into training camp was who would replace Alek Torgersen at quarterback. Torgersen is now on the practice squad of the Washington Redskins. Priore talks about who will be taking over the offense.

“We’ve decided that we’re going to go with Will Fischer-Colbrie, the senior,” he says. “He’s been with the program for three years, all through spring ball. Right now, [he’s] just a little further ahead than where those other guys are. But you look to see, it’s still very much a race, the other two young men, Nick Robinson and Ryan Glover, have done a tremendous job, just one’s a pure freshman (Glover), one’s a transfer (Robinson), so they’re not up to speed right now. But we’re looking to get that through the first couple weeks as well.”

Ohio Dominican will bring an 0-2 record into Saturday’s game.

“They are a good football team,” Priore says. “If you look at it, they were picked to win their league out in the Midwest (Great Midwest Athletic Conference). They played two top-ten teams in the first two weeks, lost to both. But when you look at it and you watch them on tape, their quarterback, I think every Ivy League team would like to have their quarterback (Grant Russell). He can sling it. They have two really, really good wide receivers. Pretty athletic on the defensive side.”

This will be the first-ever meeting on the gridiron between these two programs.

Saturday’s game will kickoff at 1:00pm.