Organizers Of Hero Thrill Show Don’t Let Rain Dampen Their Message

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lunch-time showers on Market Street in Center City scuttled a preview of the Philadelphia Highway Patrol’s performance in the upcoming Hero Thrill Show. However, organizers still delivered a plea to the hearty crowd huddling under umbrellas.

The rain sidelined the motorcycle tricks by the officers on Wednesday, but it didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the organizers who closed a block on Market Street to get the message out about the upcoming Hero Thrill Show on Saturday, Sept. 23 on the Wells Fargo Center property in South Philadelphia.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross says there’s an exciting show on tap this year.

“As a family, if you’ve never had an opportunity to watch them – young or old – come on out and see our Philadelphia Highway Patrol Motorcycle Drill Team.”

John McNesby, president of the Fraternal Order of Police, says the money raised from the event…

“Gives us the ability to take care of our children of those that were killed in the line of duty.”

Jimmy Binns, the Philadelphia lawyer who helped revive the event more than 10 years ago, says it has been a special honor to serve the families of the fallen.

“I just enrolled my 23rd student in college, now a freshman at Penn State.”