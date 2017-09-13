NTSB Report Gives First Look Into Helicopter Crash That Killed Country Music Star

By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under: KYW Newsradio, Mike DeNardo, NTSB, Troy Gentry

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Federal investigators have released a preliminary report into Friday’s helicopter crash in Medford, New Jersey that killed a country music star.

The National Transportation Safety Board says the helicopter pilot in the crash that killed country musician Troy Gentry was unable to control the helicopter’s rotor speed using the twist-grip throttle.

Country Music World Reacts To Death Of Troy Gentry

In a preliminary report, the NTSB says several minutes after takeoff the pilot radioed that he could “roll” the grip, but that there was no increase in RPMs.

Mechanical Problems Reported Before Crash That Killed Montgomery Gentry Singer

The report says the pilot, 1000 feet up, decided to perform an emergency procedure called an autorotation — in which the rotor turns from upward airflow, without the engine.

Two flight instructors on the ground reported hearing a high-pitched “whine” from the aircraft before the fatal impact at the Flying W Airport in Medford.

More from Mike DeNardo
Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best Football Bars In Philly
Hurricane Irma
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch