Police Release New Video Of Suspects In West Philly Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)— Police say two suspects waited patiently for a 60-year-old man inside a convenience store before robbing and shooting him moments later.

Investigators just released new video from inside the store in the 1200 block of North 53rd Street.

The incident happened back on Sept. 1 around 1:40 a.m. when the man withdrew money from the ATM then tried to make his way back home.

That’s when police say the male and female suspects followed him down the block– he never had a chance to comply with the robbers’ demands.

“The female offender goes up to him—she’s got a gun in her right hand—she puts it to his stomach announces a robbery and she merely shoots him one time in the stomach,” said Lt. John Walker, with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Police say the victim lives in the neighborhood where he was shot. He now he remains in the hospital fighting for his life.

“These two individuals, both young, and for them to act this way, especially for this young lady who just clearly takes a shot first rather than trying to commit a robbery, it’s just horrifying to watch this video,” Walker said.

Anyone who can identify these suspects is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.