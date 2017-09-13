Only 7 Players Have Shorter MVP Odds Than Carson Wentz

By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz is now among the favorites for NFL MVP, after his Week 1 performance.

According to Bovada LV, Wentz’s odds have gone from 33-1 to 20-1 after throwing for 307 yards and two scores in a win at Washington. That puts Wentz tied with Ben Roethlisberger for the eighth shortest odds in the league.

Only Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Derek Carr, Matt Stafford, Dak Prescott, Matt Ryan, and Russell Wilson have shorted than 20-1 odds. Brady and Wilson lost their Week 1 games.

Here are the full odds, per Bovada LV:

 

Awards Odds

2017 NFL Regular Season MVP – Odds to Win (Players in red have longer odds, players in blue have shorter odds, and players in black stayed the same)

9/7/17               Current Odds (9/13/17)

Aaron Rodgers                          5/1                    3/1

Tom Brady                                4/1                    5/1

Derek Carr                                9/1                    10/1

Matt Stafford                            50/1                  10/1

Dak Prescott                             18/1                  12/1

Matt Ryan                                 18/1                  16/1

Russell Wilson                          16/1                  16/1

Ben Roethlisberger                    9/1                    20/1

Carson Wentz                            33/1                  20/1

Jameis Winston                         16/1                  20/1

Le’Veon Bell                              16/1                  25/1

Sam Bradford                           50/1                  25/1

Cam Newton                             25/1                  25/1

Andrew Luck                             33/1                  33/1

Antonio Brown                          50/1                  33/1

Ezekiel Elliott                            50/1                  33/1

Kareem Hunt                             Off the Board    33/1

Marcus Mariota                         33/1                  33/1

Alex Smith                                66/1                  33/1

Drew Brees                               25/1                  50/1

Philip Rivers                              50/1                  50/1

Marshawn Lynch                        100/1                66/1

Joe Flacco                                100/1                75/1

Odell Beckham Jr.                     66/1                  100/1

Blake Bortles                            100/1                100/1

Dalvin Cook                              Off the Board    100/1

Kirk Cousins                             50/1                  100/1

Leonard Fournette                     Off the Board    100/1

Rob Gronkowski                       66/1                  100/1

Julio Jones                               50/1                  100/1

Khalil Mack                               66/1                  100/1

Eli Manning                               50/1                  100/1

LeSean McCoy                          100/1                100/1

Von Miller                                 100/1                100/1

J.J. Watt                                   66/1                  100/1

T.Y. Hilton                                 100/1                Off the Board

David Johnson                          33/1                  Off the Board

DeMarco Murray                        100/1                Off the Board

Carson Palmer                          50/1                  Off the Board

Adrian Peterson                        50/1                  Off the Board

