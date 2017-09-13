Only 7 Players Have Shorter MVP Odds Than Carson Wentz

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz is now among the favorites for NFL MVP, after his Week 1 performance.
According to Bovada LV, Wentz’s odds have gone from 33-1 to 20-1 after throwing for 307 yards and two scores in a win at Washington. That puts Wentz tied with Ben Roethlisberger for the eighth shortest odds in the league.
Only Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Derek Carr, Matt Stafford, Dak Prescott, Matt Ryan, and Russell Wilson have shorted than 20-1 odds. Brady and Wilson lost their Week 1 games.
Here are the full odds, per Bovada LV:
Awards Odds
2017 NFL Regular Season MVP – Odds to Win (Players in red have longer odds, players in blue have shorter odds, and players in black stayed the same)
9/7/17 Current Odds (9/13/17)
Aaron Rodgers 5/1 3/1
Tom Brady 4/1 5/1
Derek Carr 9/1 10/1
Matt Stafford 50/1 10/1
Dak Prescott 18/1 12/1
Matt Ryan 18/1 16/1
Russell Wilson 16/1 16/1
Ben Roethlisberger 9/1 20/1
Carson Wentz 33/1 20/1
Jameis Winston 16/1 20/1
Le’Veon Bell 16/1 25/1
Sam Bradford 50/1 25/1
Cam Newton 25/1 25/1
Andrew Luck 33/1 33/1
Antonio Brown 50/1 33/1
Ezekiel Elliott 50/1 33/1
Kareem Hunt Off the Board 33/1
Marcus Mariota 33/1 33/1
Alex Smith 66/1 33/1
Drew Brees 25/1 50/1
Philip Rivers 50/1 50/1
Marshawn Lynch 100/1 66/1
Joe Flacco 100/1 75/1
Odell Beckham Jr. 66/1 100/1
Blake Bortles 100/1 100/1
Dalvin Cook Off the Board 100/1
Kirk Cousins 50/1 100/1
Leonard Fournette Off the Board 100/1
Rob Gronkowski 66/1 100/1
Julio Jones 50/1 100/1
Khalil Mack 66/1 100/1
Eli Manning 50/1 100/1
LeSean McCoy 100/1 100/1
Von Miller 100/1 100/1
J.J. Watt 66/1 100/1
T.Y. Hilton 100/1 Off the Board
David Johnson 33/1 Off the Board
DeMarco Murray 100/1 Off the Board
Carson Palmer 50/1 Off the Board
Adrian Peterson 50/1 Off the Board