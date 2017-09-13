Dramatic Cell Phone Video Captures House Fire In Mayfair

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cell phone video captured flames erupting from a home in Philadelphia’s Mayfair section.

It happened on the 7200 block of Cottage Street, near Cottman Avenue, around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The video was posted overnight on Facebook.

You can see heavy fire coming from the second floor of the home and at one point, you can hear a popping sound as overhead electrical wires exploded.

Everyone and their pets got out safely. No word yet how it started.

