Missing Pregnant Teacher Found Dead In Maryland

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A missing pregnant teacher has been found dead in Maryland on Wednesday night.

Family members last received a text from Laura Elizabeth Wallen, 31, on the morning of Monday, September 4, but then she vanished.

According to CBS Baltimore, her family and friends became alarmed last week when she didn’t show up for the first day of classes at Wilde Lake High School in Columbia, Maryland.

Laura’s father, Mark Wallen, said in a press conference on Monday that this was one of the toughest moments of his life.

Her boyfriend, Tyler Tessier, says he can’t sleep and is desperate to find out where Laura and unborn child are.

“There’s nothing we can’t fix together. Myself and your family,” says Tessier, addressing Wallen.

Police have been searching for more than a week for Wallen who was four months pregnant.

On Tuesday night, Montgomery County police announced they found Wallen’s body and that a suspect was arrested.

Circumstances surrounding her disappearance and death are still being investigated.

Police are holding a news conference at 8 p.m. to release more details about the case.

