Suspect Stops To Apply For Job During Police Chase

MASSACHUSETTS (CBS) –– Most suspects on the run from police, keep going, but a Massachusetts suspect took time out from a police chase to fill out a quick job application.
Suspect Jose Jimenez was caught on camera in a pretty care-free mood as he asks if Osprey Wireless is hiring.
The manager takes Jimenez into his office for an interview.
It all seems to be going fine, except for the police presence swarming outside.
“Very interesting job interview, to say the least” said Osprey Wireless General Manager Jeff Moran. “They grab him and he starts to tussle with him, and the other two come in, guns in hand, and they said to him, ‘You didn’t think that we weren’t going to find you, did you?'”
The suspect was wanted for allegedly running over a state trooper’s foot during a traffic stop last week.
