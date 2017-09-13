American Indian Group Wants Columbus Statue In Lancaster Removed

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — An American Indian group wants the county to remove a statue of Christopher Columbus near its courthouse in downtown Lancaster.

The Lancaster County Chapter of the Autonomous American Indian Movement says Columbus brought mass murder, genocide and slavery to the continent.

The group’s president, Gene ThunderWolf Whisler, says, “Please take this horrible man’s statue down and reverse the injustice that has been happening for 500 years.”

The county’s commissioners said Tuesday they don’t want to remove the statue because Columbus is central to American history even if he was flawed.

Commissioner Craig Lehman, a Democrat, says, “Even though Columbus is a flawed human being, I do not support the removal of the statue.”

Lehman says that a plaque could be added to the bust describing the pros and cons of Columbus’ accomplishments.

