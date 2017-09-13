BREAKING: Coroner Rules 19-Year-Old Lafayette College Student Died From 'Blunt Force Head Injuries'

Officials: 1 Dead, 3 Injured In Washington State School Shooting

Filed Under: Freeman High School

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — One person was killed in a school shooting in Washington state on Wednesday morning.

Fire officials say one person was killed and three others were wounded at Freeman High School in Rockford, south of Spokane.

Brian Schaeffer of the Spokane Fire Department says the threat “has been eliminated.”

The Spokesman-Review reports Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said at the scene that the shooter was in custody.

Spokane Public Schools says on Twitter that the school is no longer lockdown.

 

No other information was immediately available.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best Football Bars In Philly
Hurricane Irma
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch