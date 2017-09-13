Officials: 1 Dead, 3 Injured In Washington State School Shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — One person was killed in a school shooting in Washington state on Wednesday morning.
Fire officials say one person was killed and three others were wounded at Freeman High School in Rockford, south of Spokane.
Brian Schaeffer of the Spokane Fire Department says the threat “has been eliminated.”
The Spokesman-Review reports Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said at the scene that the shooter was in custody.
Spokane Public Schools says on Twitter that the school is no longer lockdown.
No other information was immediately available.
