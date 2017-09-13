Flyers To Host Islanders In Rookie Game

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers and Islanders will skate tonight at the Wells Fargo Center in a rookie game.

The free tickets offered were gone in just a couple of hours, as the excitement is high for fans regarding the Flyers’ prospects — a unit that was ranked the best in the NHL.

The Flyers will feature No. 2 overall pick Nolan Patrick, and promising young defenseman in Sam Morin, Travis Sanheim, and Philippe Myers. Carter Hart and Alex Lyon are expected to split the goaltending duties.

Here is the full lineup.

 

FORWARDS: 

46 Mikhail Vorobyev

54 Oskar Lindblom

63 German Rubtsov

64 Nolan Patrick

68 Morgan Frost

75 Pascal Laberge

76 Isaac Ratcliffe

78 Matthew Strome

81 Carsen Twarynski

82 Connor Bunnaman

85 Anthony Salinitri

89 Ivan Kosorenkov

90 Maksim Sushko

 

DEFENSE:

50 Sam Morin

57 Travis Sanheim

59 Mark Friedman

61 Philippe Myers

77 Frank Hora

85 James De Haas

 

GOALTENDERS:

49 Alex Lyon

79 Carter Hart

