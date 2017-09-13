Flyers To Host Islanders In Rookie Game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers and Islanders will skate tonight at the Wells Fargo Center in a rookie game.
The free tickets offered were gone in just a couple of hours, as the excitement is high for fans regarding the Flyers’ prospects — a unit that was ranked the best in the NHL.
The Flyers will feature No. 2 overall pick Nolan Patrick, and promising young defenseman in Sam Morin, Travis Sanheim, and Philippe Myers. Carter Hart and Alex Lyon are expected to split the goaltending duties.
Here is the full lineup.
FORWARDS:
46 Mikhail Vorobyev
54 Oskar Lindblom
63 German Rubtsov
64 Nolan Patrick
68 Morgan Frost
75 Pascal Laberge
76 Isaac Ratcliffe
78 Matthew Strome
81 Carsen Twarynski
82 Connor Bunnaman
85 Anthony Salinitri
89 Ivan Kosorenkov
90 Maksim Sushko
DEFENSE:
50 Sam Morin
57 Travis Sanheim
59 Mark Friedman
61 Philippe Myers
77 Frank Hora
85 James De Haas
GOALTENDERS:
49 Alex Lyon
79 Carter Hart