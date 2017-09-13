Doug Pederson: Jon Dorenbos’ Open Heart Surgery ‘Went Well’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jon Dorenbos is doing well, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson told the media on Wednesday.
“I would like to just send a shoutout to Jon Dorenbos,” Pederson said. “Everything went well yesterday with surgery and he’s resting comfortably. Just wish him and his family well, our prayers are with him and hope for a speedy recovery.”
The longtime Eagles long snapper underwent open heart surgery on Tuesday after an aortic aneurysm was discovered by Saints doctor John Amoss, following a trade that sent Dorenbos to New Orleans.
Related: Jon Dorenbos: ‘I Feel The Love And Support, Thank You All’
Dorenbos posted this message on Instagram.
I've been MIA the last week. A lot has happened. Thank you to my beautiful amazing wife, my family, my friends and videos like this. This brought out some tears. I feel the love and support. Thank you to all. Surgery starts in a few hours. Game time! Let's do this! #philly #thankyouNewOrleans #savedbyaSaint
Dorenbos, 37, has spent the past 11 years with the Eagles and has become beloved in the community. Dorenbos has served as 94WIP’s Wing Bowl Commissioner for the past several years and has become a celebrity thanks to his magic on America’s Got Talent and Ellen.