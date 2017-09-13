Culinary Arts, Performing Arts Join Forces For ‘Feastival’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tickets are selling fast for an event later this month celebrating culinary arts and performing arts in Philadelphia.

This is the 8th year for Feastival. It’s a big party with amazing food drink and performance. It will take place at Fringe Arts Center at Columbus Boulevard and Race Street at the base of the Ben Franklin Bridge.

It’s a fundraiser for Fringe Arts. It will incorporate the Center’s theater, La Peg Restaurant, a bar and beer garden, and it will spill into Race Street. This year there will be food from 85 chefs, including La Peg Chef Peter Woolsey.

“We will be doing a foie gras mousse inside a profiterole with coco nibs and cherry reduction,” Woolsey explained.

Nick Stuccio is the president and producing director of Fringe Arts.

“Feastival does enable us to find new young talented artist to present here,” he said, “as well as to provide support for young artists that we know and love.”

Feastival is Thursday September 28th from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $300. If you want to gain entry an hour earlier, it’s $450 a person. $400,000 has been raised so far.

For more information visit the Feastival website.