LOOK: Coyote Found Stuck In Car Grill, Survives 20-Mile Trip

CBS Local — Living in the country or other rural areas usually goes hand-in-hand with hitting animals on the road. The stories usually don’t have a happy ending, but don’t tell that to one lucky coyote in Canada. The animal survived a 20-mile trip after being lodged in the front grill of a woman’s car.

Georgie Knox posted on Facebook that she was driving from her home in Airdrie, Alberta to Calgary when she hit the coyote.

“I heard a crunch and believed I ran over and killed it,” Knox wrote. Believing the poor animal was dead on the side of the road, Knox kept going and completed the trip. “When I got out to look, this poor little guy was looking up and blinking at me,” she said after discovering the wounded pup embedded in her grill.

Miraculously the coyote’s injuries were not severe and Knox called Alberta’s Fish and Wildlife Enforcement to help free the trapped creature. Local biologists managed to get the coyote out of Knox’s car and treat its minor wounds. After getting a clean bill of health, the lucky coyote was given another ride, this time back to the wild where it was set free.

“Clearly mother nature has other plans for this special little guy,” Knox said.