Coach: Delaware County Youth Football Team Practices In Dark Because Borough Won’t Turn On Lights

COLWYN, Pa. (CBS) — Comets Youth Football organizers said for the last nine months the borough has made them practice without the use of their field lights. The lights were only turned on again after CBS Philly began investigating.

Practice at the Comet’s field usually goes pretty smoothly until about 7:15 PM each night. However, that is when parents need to use cars and even phones to light the way.

“Just to get through the last half of practice,” head coach Terrell Reid said.

The field has lights, but Reid said his team has not been allowed to use them since last December. That is when the Borough of Colwyn changed the locks on the field house, preventing him from accessing the breaker, and denying the group valuable storage space.

Reid said municipal leaders have yet to give him a straight answer as to why they are locked out, at times citing what the coach calls fake electrical issues.

“I’ve seen for myself sometimes they (other groups) plug in bounce houses down there or other gatherings use the electrical systems,” Reid said. “But when I ask them why we can’t use it, they tell me it’s a hazard.”

CBS Philly went to borough hall looking for answers. Initially, the borough manager invited our camera inside and promised an electrician is working to get the lights put on a timer for the team.

“Yes, there will be light on tonight,” she said Wednesday.

However, she became defensive and tried to kick CBS Philly out of the municipal building when we started questioning about why the football club was left in the dark in the first place.

Following the CBS Philly visit to borough hall, there was an electrician who turned the lights on. He said it would be up to the borough if the lights were left on during evening practice.

As of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the borough held true to its word to turn on the lights. Reid remained skeptical of the response. He is still demanding a key to the facility citing a lease with the borough that allows use of the field until September 2019.

There is a public meeting Thursday night to address this issue.