Grave Humor: House Next To Cemetery Has ‘Quiet Neighbors’

DEWITT, Mich. (AP) — How’s this for curb appeal: A Michigan real estate agent selling a house next to a cemetery is promoting it with a sign that says “quiet neighbors.”

Shane Broyles says the message immediately came to mind when he saw the four-bedroom house in DeWitt, which is in the middle of the state near Lansing. He says his grandparents knew a man who lived next to a cemetery and joked about it.

LOOK: Coyote Found Stuck In Car Grill, Survives 20-Mile Trip

Broyles told the Lansing State Journal that he hadn’t previously used humor to market a house. But he says “there’s not much point to life” without some fun.

The seller, Deborah Perrin, likes the “quiet neighbors” sign. She says she can guarantee there won’t be a new subdivision going up in the cemetery.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best Football Bars In Philly
Hurricane Irma
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch