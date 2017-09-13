Carson Wentz With 2 Of NFL’s Top 5 Week 1 Passes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NFL tweeted a video of the top 5 throws from Week 1.
Carson Wentz came in at number five and number one, the only QB to appear twice.
No. 5 on the list was Wentz’s scramble, dump off to Zach Ertz for 23 yards. No. 1, of course, was his play to avoid two sacks and find Nelson Agholor for a 58-yard touchdown — his first 2017 completion.
Wentz finished the game, a 30-17 win over the Redskins, with 307 passing yards and two touchdowns.
The No. 4 pass on the list is a Derek Carr TD, No. 3 is a Russell Wilson-Doug Baldwin connection, and No. 2 is Aaron Rodgers to Jordy Nelson.