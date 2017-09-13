Carson Wentz Glad He Could Inspire Miss America

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz says it’s cool that the winner of the Miss America contest credits him with inspiring her.

Wentz graduated from Bismarck, North Dakota’s Century High School one year ahead of Miss America Cara (KAHR’-uh) Mund.

Mund said after winning the title Sunday that “if Carson Wentz can do it, Miss North Dakota Cara Mund can become Miss America.” The 23-year-old Brown University graduate is the first contestant from her state to win the crown.

Doug Pederson: Jon Dorenbos’ Open Heart Surgery ‘Went Well’

Wentz said Wednesday the cool part of being a professional athlete is “showing that it can be done, no matter where you come from, no matter what it is that you’re pursuing in life.”

“That was pretty cool. Obviously Cara, I knew her a little bit in high school. It’s really cool for her, ” Wentz said. “I don’t normally follow Miss America too much, but obviously now I’ve heard all about it. It’s pretty cool for Bismarck, for Century High School.”

Wentz has been nothing short of a celebrity in North Dakota since being drafted second overall by the Eagles last year out of North Dakota State. But Wentz said he received a call from a friend after Mund was crowned Miss America telling him he was now old news in Bismarck.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)