BREAKING: Coroner Rules 19-Year-Old Lafayette College Student Died From 'Blunt Force Head Injuries'

Camden County Unveils New Plan To Combat Homelessness

By David Madden

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Camden County is taking a new approach to addressing the problem of homelessness.

Part of the 6 point plan began with a day-long event at the Cathedral Kitchen, where services for the homeless were brought under one roof. That’ll happen now and then.

The big change comes in seeking out those in need of help. Volunteers of America will look for them, then get them to where assistance is available.

“It is our hope that this level of coordination will help bring the services to these individuals that need them, rather than requiring these individuals to chase after those services,” said County Freeholder Carmen Rodriguez.

The help can range from housing to addiction therapy to something as simple as a bus ticket to get them home.

It’s thought 500 people a day are homeless in Camden County, many outside of Camden, some not necessarily on the street. But even they need some help to get back on their feet.

More from David Madden
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best Football Bars In Philly
Hurricane Irma
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch