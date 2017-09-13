Camden County Unveils New Plan To Combat Homelessness

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Camden County is taking a new approach to addressing the problem of homelessness.

Part of the 6 point plan began with a day-long event at the Cathedral Kitchen, where services for the homeless were brought under one roof. That’ll happen now and then.

The big change comes in seeking out those in need of help. Volunteers of America will look for them, then get them to where assistance is available.

“It is our hope that this level of coordination will help bring the services to these individuals that need them, rather than requiring these individuals to chase after those services,” said County Freeholder Carmen Rodriguez.

The help can range from housing to addiction therapy to something as simple as a bus ticket to get them home.

It’s thought 500 people a day are homeless in Camden County, many outside of Camden, some not necessarily on the street. But even they need some help to get back on their feet.