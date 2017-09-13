Video Of Alleged Excessive Force Released In Baltimore County Officer’s Trial

BALTIMORE (CBS) — Dramatic video released on Tuesday sheds new light on an alleged excessive force case involving a Baltimore County police officer and an accused car thief.

Police chopper video captures the suspect, 20-year-old Diamonte Farrar, running from officers in January.

According to CBS Baltimore, authorities say Farrar stole a car from the Wegman’s parking lot. He later led police on a high-speed chase, driving into traffic, before he crashed and ran from officers.

That’s when the alleged excessive force comes into question.

Baltimore County Police Officer Christopher Spivey, 29, is accused of kicking and spitting on a suspect.

Prosecutors say Farrar hit the ground and surrendered.

Video shows an officer knee Farrar once and then kick him twice.

The defense says Farrar reached into his waistband, hid his hands and then fought against being handcuffed.

Farrar did come to testify Tuesday. He told jurors he knew he resisted arrest when he ran and that the officer did not intentionally spit on him.

The defense is arguing that police were in a dangerous situation and took only appropriate measures, CBS Baltimore reports.

Prosecutors say Offier Spivey went too far.

A jury will soon mull over the officer’s fate.