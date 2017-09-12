When To Have Your Child’s Vision Tested

By Dr. Brian McDonough
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The United States Preventative Services Task Force often gives recommendations for particular treatments and tests that we as a society should follow.

Their most recent recommendation was printed in the journal of the American Medical Association and they suggested that young children should have their vision tested at least once to detect serious ophthalmologic conditions.

The recommendation is that children ages three-to-five should have vision screenings to test risk factors for amblyopia.

Amblyopia is a serious but treatable condition that has the potential to impact her child’s life long vision.

There is some disagreement in the medical community about waiting until the age of three for children, as many physicians believe that earlier examinations would be of benefit.

