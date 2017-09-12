1 In Custody For Alleged Death Threats Against West Chester East High Students

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP/CBS) – Police say they have a person in custody for making online, racially-charged threats to harm students at a school in Chester County.
The threats were made on an Instagram page called “East Shade Room” and referred to black, Hispanic and white students with slurs and racial nicknames. Police say three West Chester East High School students were singled out with the message, “If you guys come to school tomorrow, you will die.”
The threats were apparently posted Sunday but referred to Monday, which was also the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
West Goshen Township police said Monday they have a suspect in custody, but wouldn’t say if that person was a student. They expected to release more details about the arrest and charges on Tuesday.
Over the weekend, officials at Central Bucks West High School say threats regarding 9/11 were discovered inside a boys’ bathroom stall. Police have not released what the threat exactly said, but an investigation is underway.
