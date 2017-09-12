Gargoyles Land In Fairmount As ‘Terror Behind The Walls’ Gets Set To Return

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It may not feel like fall, but a sign that Halloween is right around the corner took place at a historic landmark in Fairmount on Tuesday.

Two-winged, smoke-breathing, giant gargoyles known as “Frank” and “Carson” were hoisted into place atop Eastern State Penitentiary, just in time for their Halloween fundraiser “Terror Behind the Walls.”

.@easternstate's "Carson" the Gargoyle awakes from his sleep just in time for Halloween fundndraiser. Listen @KYWNewsradio 12:48 pic.twitter.com/RbrBuwOpzr — John McDevittt (@JohnMcDevittKYW) September 12, 2017

Amy Hollaman, the penitentiary’s creative director, says this year’s haunted attraction will run from Sept. 22 through Nov. 11.

She isn’t giving up too much on what you can expect this season.

“We do have some new things in store for this year we are pretty excited about,” she said. “I think this is going to be our bloodiest season yet.”

Hollamen explains the newest attraction is called “Blood Yard,” one of the six areas you can see inside of “Terror Behind the Walls.”

“There’s going to be more blood this year, we think that’s what the people want, so we are going to give it to them,” she said.

.@easternstate's annual gargoyle raising took place today announcing its haunted attraction fundraiser will soon begin. @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/L7xPUQcChW — John McDevittt (@JohnMcDevittKYW) September 12, 2017

Hollamen says the reason they hold this fundraiser every year is to help raise money for the historic landmark.

“We raise money so people can visit all year,” she said. “Learn about the history of prisons in America and question what is going on at contemporary corrections as well.”

Tickets are on sale now, and for more information at you can visit EasternState.org