Relief Efforts Continue For Those Ravaged By Hurricane Irma In US Virgin Islands

By Kim Glovas
Filed Under: Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Relief, Virgin Islands

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Material supplies continue to pour into the Northeast Philadelphia Airport for Hurricane Irma’s victims on the tiny islands of St John and St. Thomas.

This effort started last Saturday and Ben Steed, who co-founded the Virgin Islands Relief effort, says it will continue.

“We’re gonna go for a week or two,” he said. “We’ve gotten phenomenal support so far in the last two days. We raised close to 11,000 pounds of supplies.”

ALSO READ: Philadelphia Keeping Veteran Homelessness At ‘Functional Zero’

He says there is an incredible support network for St. John in the Philadelphia-New York area.

img 3354 Relief Efforts Continue For Those Ravaged By Hurricane Irma In US Virgin Islands

Photos Provided by Ben Steed

Steed says the effort is transitioning from material goods to monetary donations.

“We’re setting up a GoFundMe page, that people can go to,” he said. “It’ll be called Virgin Island Relief.”

Steed, who lives on St. John, says the 4,000 residents on island are now cleaning up the mess with help from the National Guard, Navy and the Marines.

More from Kim Glovas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Irma
Best Football Bars In Philly
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch