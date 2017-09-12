Relief Efforts Continue For Those Ravaged By Hurricane Irma In US Virgin Islands

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Material supplies continue to pour into the Northeast Philadelphia Airport for Hurricane Irma’s victims on the tiny islands of St John and St. Thomas.
This effort started last Saturday and Ben Steed, who co-founded the Virgin Islands Relief effort, says it will continue.
“We’re gonna go for a week or two,” he said. “We’ve gotten phenomenal support so far in the last two days. We raised close to 11,000 pounds of supplies.”
He says there is an incredible support network for St. John in the Philadelphia-New York area.
Steed says the effort is transitioning from material goods to monetary donations.
“We’re setting up a GoFundMe page, that people can go to,” he said. “It’ll be called Virgin Island Relief.”
Steed, who lives on St. John, says the 4,000 residents on island are now cleaning up the mess with help from the National Guard, Navy and the Marines.