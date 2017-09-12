Police: 2 Men In Critical Condition After Double Shooting

BREAKING: Judge Dismisses Case Against Amtrak Engineer Involved In Deadly Crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A double shooting in North Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon leaves two men in critical condition, according to police.

The incident happened at 1:19 p.m. in the area of Germantown and Indiana Avenues.

Officials say a 37-year-old man was shot seven times and a 27-year-old man was shot one time in the right abdomen.

Police say both were transported to Temple University Hospital.

No word on any arrests or recovery of a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing.

