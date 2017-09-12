NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

PA House Vote On No-Tax Revenue Plan On Hold

By Tony Romeo
Filed Under: Budget Plan, Dave Reed

HARRISBURG (CBS) — An anticipated vote on a no-tax plan to pay for Pennsylvania’s budget plan was a no go in the state House Tuesday.

A group of House Republican members informally known as the “Taxpayer Caucus” propose to use what they say are surpluses in special funds.

A Tuesday vote was planned. But Republican Dave Reed, the House majority leader, says the vote is on hold to allow time for “a few more details” to be worked out on a revenue plan.

ALSO READ: Federal Lawsuit Alleges Race, Gender Discrimination Against School District Of Philadelphia

Reed was not entirely clear on whether the plan being tweaked was the “Taxpayer Caucus” proposal as put forth last week. But he did say:

“I think that the general premise of not using taxing and borrowing as our first and last opportunity to balance this budget is a theme that our caucus is pretty united on,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state treasurer and auditor general sent a letter to legislative leaders Tuesday again warning of possible “fiscal disruption” by week’s end.

More from Tony Romeo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Irma
Best Football Bars In Philly
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch