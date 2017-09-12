Nordstrom Opening Store With Personal Stylists, But No Clothes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–As convenient as online shopping may be, there’s still something to be said for an actual store.

“I like to see outfits put together,” said Dara Weitz of Philadelphia.

Eldora of Philly added, “I can feel it, I can touch it.”

“Try it on, so you don’t have to send it back, which happens a lot, joked James of Wallingford, Pennsylvania.

But, how would you feel about a store stocked with nothing at all?

That’s the idea behind Nordstrom Local, a compact version of their traditional department store, set to open in West Hollywood on October 3.

Here, the retail giant will trade inventory for experience, offering a team of stylists to help you shop online and on-site tailors to perfect your fit.

Did we mention they do manicures and serve wine and beer?

You can also ship to store same day, then pick-up your items curbside.

“That makes it fun, it makes it special,” said Wayne Williams, a Business professor at the Community College of Philadelphia. He says the unique concept just might work, saving struggling department stores from closing doors and offering customers a new way to shop.

“Imagine being able to go to a boutique, but still have the range of selection you have at a big box store like Nordstrom,” said Williams.

“There’s nothing wrong with trying something new,” said Eldora.

“They get pampered a little bit, shop a little bit. That might be a hit,” said James.

The full list of services available at Nordstrom Local includes:

Personal Stylists – Fast, fun, free – and zero pressure. A Nordstrom Personal Stylist can help customers with everything from a little fashion advice to a whole new wardrobe to finding the perfect gift at any budget. Customers can make an appointment with a stylist online, over the phone or in-person.

Buy Online, Pick-Up In-Store – Customers can shop Nordstrom.com and pick up their purchases at Nordstrom Local on the same day, if ordered before 2pm.

Onsite Alterations & Tailoring – Customers can get professional alterations and tailoring at Nordstrom Local. On-site tailors will assure that any garment fits perfectly, from a simple jeans hem to a meticulously tailored suit.

Same-Day Delivery – Available for completed alterations or purchases, and delivered directly to a customer’s home on the same day, if ordered by 2pm.

Curbside Pickup – Alterations and Buy Online, Pick-Up In-Store orders can be hand-delivered to a customer’s car via Nordstrom Local’s Curbside Pickup.

Trunk Club & Trunk Club Custom – Another convenient location for customers to meet a Trunk Club Stylist or pick up or return a trunk. The Nordstrom team of expert tailors will help customers select the right fabrics or create a Trunk Club Custom garment that suits them perfectly from workweek to weekend.

Nordstrom Gift Card – Nordstrom donates 1% of all Gift Card sales to nonprofits in local communities.

Style Boards – Nordstrom Style Boards is a new salesperson tool that allows salespeople and Personal Stylists to create digital boards filled with personalized fashion recommendations, like a summer vacation or wedding, which customers can view on their phone and purchase directly through Nordstrom.com. In addition to fashion recommendations, customers can get the expert advice of a salesperson or Personal Stylist by having a conversation with them through the app.

Nail Services – Nordstrom Local offers eight different manicure services to help customers complete the perfect look.

Easy Returns – Customers can make returns at Nordstrom Local from Nordstrom stores, Nordstrom.com, and Trunk Club.