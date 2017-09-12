Federal Lawsuit Alleges Race, Gender Discrimination Against School District Of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Strawberry Mansion lacrosse player is the plaintiff in a class action race and sex discrimination suit against the School District of Philadelphia. She claims the district caused her to lose a scholarship to a division one school.

Nadirah McRae is the face of a class action that claims the School District of Philadelphia discriminated against girls from low-income African-American High Schools in their efforts to play traditionally white sports like field hockey and lacrosse.

“Everybody says it’s like bigger than me,” said McRae.

Attorney Glenn Lewis represents McRae, who played Lacross for Strawberry Mansion High School. The suit claims Mansion and similar schools were not given the same opportunities to play as girls from Central and other affluent schools.

“They have actively blocked the opportunity for these girls,” said Lewis.

Coach Jazmine Smith was fired from the district but helped secure McRae a lacrosse Scholarship to University of Hartford; The suit claims she lost it when the district failed to file paperwork.

“This was her opportunity to get a better life,” said Lewis.

No word yet from the School District of Philadelphia.