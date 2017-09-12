Police: Man Charged With Attempted Homicide After Office Shooting

FALLS TOWNSHIP (CBS) —A man faces attempted homicide charges following an office building shooting in Morrisville on Tuesday morning, according to police.

The shooting that happened at 8:11 a.m. at 1201 Old Bristol Pike is still under investigation.

Officials say at least 10 bullets struck the office building while employees were inside.

Police located the alleged shooter shortly after on Galen Drive. They say he was was armed with a gun at the time of his apprehension.

The shooting happened near a bus stop where children were waiting for the bus, police say.

No one was injured in the shooting or during the arrest of the alleged shooter.

The shooting is reportedly connected with a dispute between the alleged shooter and the management of his residence.

The defendant is being jailed at Bucks County Prison after being unable to post a $750,000 bail.