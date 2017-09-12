Jon Dorenbos: ‘I Feel The Love And Support, Thank You All’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jon Dorenbos has posted a message to Eagles and Saints fans on his Instagram account on Tuesday, just four days after the Saints announced he had an aortic aneurysm.
I've been MIA the last week. A lot has happened. Thank you to my beautiful amazing wife, my family, my friends and videos like this. This brought out some tears. I feel the love and support. Thank you to all. Surgery starts in a few hours. Game time! Let's do this! #philly #thankyouNewOrleans #savedbyaSaint
Dorenbos also posted this photo with his wife with the caption, “I’ll be good.”
The Eagles tweeted in response to Dorenbos’ message.
Dorenbos had been the Eagles long snapper since 2006 and was recently traded to the Saints for a 7th-round pick. New Orleans Saints doctor John Amoss discovered the pre-existing condition in a physical and “saved his life,” Saints head coach Sean Payton said.
The Eagles have given back the draft pick to the Saints, according to 94WIP’s Howard Eskin.