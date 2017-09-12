NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

British Engineers Launch ‘Sewer War’ Against Fat Blob Clogging Sewers

Filed Under: London

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–British engineers say they have launched a “sewer war” against a giant fat blob clogging London’s sewers.

Thames Water officials said on Tuesday it is likely to take three weeks to dissolve the outsized ‘fatberg’.

They caution against expecting quick results as the fatberg is 250 yards long and weighs as much as 11 double-decker buses.

The unsavory mass consists of congealed wet wipes, diapers, fat and oil.

Eight workers are using high powered jet hoses to break up the fatberg before sucking it out into tankers for disposal at a recycling site.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Irma
Best Football Bars In Philly
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch